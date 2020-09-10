A long-time Lethbridge judge has been appointed as one of two new assistant chief judges for the Province of Alberta.

Sylvia Oishi will be in charge of the southern region. She received her law degree back in 1985 and has been a provincial court judge for the past 12 years.

Oishi joins Aran Veylan who was appointed as an assistant judge in the Edmonton area.

Candidates for the chief judge position are recommended by the Provincial Court of Alberta to the Minister of Justice.

Oishi and Veylan will both serve five year terms.