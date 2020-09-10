Alberta Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Lethbridge High School.

In a letter dated September 9th, AHS says public health staff are investigating cases of the novel coronavirus at Chinook High on the city’s west side.

One case was confirmed earlier this week with a second case now confirmed at the school on Wednesday (Sept. 9). Alberta Health classifies an outbreak at a school when there are two or more positive, confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If staff and students have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, they will be contacted by public health directly for a follow-up.

At this time, it isn’t known if the two cases are linked to staff or students.

Chinook High remains open and AHS say “the risk of the general population in the school becoming infected because of these cases is low.”