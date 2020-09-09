Alberta Sheriffs say they’ve shut down an ongoing source of trouble for residents in a north Lethbridge neighbourhood.

A recent court order, granted to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit, has allowed sheriffs to board up a drug house at 341 20th street north for the next three months.

The locks have been changed and a fence is also up around the property.

SCAN began its investigation last October in response to several complaints from the community about drug activity at the residence.

Lethbridge Police also executed three search warrants at the home between December 2019 and May 2020 and seized drugs, stolen ID and stolen property.

The property will be monitored by SCAN investigators until the end of August 2021.