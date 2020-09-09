The Lethbridge School Division confirming Wednesday morning (Sep. 9) that one case of COVID-19 has been reported at Chinook High School.

Details have not been released if that case is a student or staff member.

School officials say they’re working closely with Alberta Health Services on contact tracing.

All students and staff who came in to close contact with the infected person will be called and told to quarantine for at least 14 days. Parents who do not receive a call will not be required to quarantine their children.

Chinook High School remains open for classes as usual on Wednesday (Sep. 9), and the custodial team has also been directed to conduct enhanced cleaning protocols.