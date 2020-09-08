The number of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to rise, something the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says is concerning.

There were 619 new cases reported over the past four days: 154 on Friday; 171 on Saturday; 137 on Sunday; and 157 on the holiday Monday.

There were also five additional deaths.

During her media update Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 1692 active covid cases which is the highest number of active cases the province has seen since May 9th.

She says health officials are seeing a higher percentage of new cases that are close contacts to known cases and that means some people who show mild symptoms are not staying home as they should be.

Here in the South Zone, there were nine new cases confirmed over the past four days including three in Lethbridge and one in Lethbridge County.