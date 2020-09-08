You have the chance to learn all about the history of Fort Whoop-Up right throughout September this year.

Officials say they were pleasantly surprised with the popularity of the 2020 interpretive season, so the decision was made to extended activities to include weekends this month.

“With COVID-19, we were unsure how comfortable residents and visitors would feel touring Fort Whoop-Up, but we were very pleasantly surprised,” says CEO Darrin Martens. “Our focus on health precautions helped people feel relaxed visiting the interpretive centre and experiencing local history. We want to continue to offer access to the stories that are told at the fort through our interpretive staff as we enter the fall season.”

Visitors are asked to purchase tickets on the Fort Whoop-Up website to ensure groups are no larger than ten people.

There are some spots open for walk-ins, as well.

All visitors are taken on a guided tour to ensure health protocols can be followed within the Fort’s limited space.

(With files from Galt Museum & Archives)