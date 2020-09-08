Raymond High School is among a handful of schools in southern Alberta to report a case of COVID-19 within the first week of classes resuming.

A notice posted on the school’s website on Sep. 6 says one individual has been diagnosed with the illness, though it doesn’t specify if it’s a student or staff member.

School officials note that Alberta Health Services (AHS) has already completed contact tracing, and all parents, students, staff, visitors and volunteers who came in to close contact with the COVID-19 infection have been notified.

Maintenance teams at all of Raymond’s schools were ordered to conduct enhanced cleaning over the weekend, and classes are underway as usual on Tuesday (Sep. 8).

There have also been COVID-19 cases reported at four schools in Calgary, one in Canmore and one in Okotoks since last week. All of those schools will remain open for now, and AHS is also reviewing health and safety protocols at each location.