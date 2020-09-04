Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for much of southern Alberta – Lethbridge included.

The statement warns of an “abrupt transition to fall this Labour Day Long weekend” with daytime highs around 30 degrees Saturday turning to rain and highs between 10 and 15 degrees on Sunday.

Up to 5cm of snow is also expected in higher elevations of the foothills with up to 10cm possible on east-facing slopes.

The weather office says frost is also likely over most of Alberta Monday morning and widespread on Tuesday morning especially in southern and central regions.