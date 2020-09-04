Wildfire Information Alert issued as hay bales burn in Vulcan County
A large stack of hay bales is burning in Vulcan County south of Lomond.
County officials say it’s along Highway 845 between Township Road 160 and 162.
Firefighters are on scene and the fire is contained.
The incident has prompted a Wildfire Information Alert.
Anyone driving through the smokey area is asked to reduce speed and drive with extreme caution.
Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.