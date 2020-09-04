Improving employment conditions across the country as more and more people continue to head back to work amid this ongoing pandemic.

Stats Canada releasing jobs numbers for August Friday morning (Sept. 4). The national unemployment rate fell to 10.2% last month with all of the employment gains across the country in full-time work.

The economy added over 245,000 jobs in August. The agency says that, combined with job gains of over a million in May and June, the economy is within 1.1 million of its pre-COVID February level.

Similar numbers locally as well. The Lethbridge -Medicine Hat jobless rate came in at 8.6% in August, a drop from 9.5% in July.

In fact, this region is the only one in the province right now with unemployment below 10%

From an overall provincial standpoint though not much change with the Alberta jobless rate, dropping slightly to 11.8%.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region August 2020

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 8.6%

Camrose-Drumheller: 13.4%

Calgary: 14.2%

Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 12.1%

Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 12.1%

Red Deer: 12.9%

Edmonton: 14.1%

Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 11.8%