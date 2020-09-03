Lethbridge’s outdoor swimming pools and spray parks are getting set to close up for the season.

Both the Gyro Spray Park, behind Nicholas Sheran Arena on the west side and the Rotary Fountain in Galt Gardens are slated to be shut down for the fall and winter season as of next Tuesday, September 8th.

As for pools, Henderson’s last day of operation will be Monday, September 7th. (All times at Henderson still need to be pre-booked online).

Westminster Outdoor Public Pool is already closed down, with the last day of swimming there this past weekend.

Both outdoor pools will reopen in June 2020.