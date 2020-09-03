Staff at Waterton Lakes National Park are expecting a busy weekend ahead.

They’re asking visitors to arrive early in the day or late in the day and to be flexible, adding if your destination is full, to try out an alternate area.

A reminder that parking is not allowed on roadway shoulders or off-roads and a partial fire ban remains in effect due to extreme fire danger.

Lighting or maintaining wood or briquette fires is strictly prohibited in most locations in the park and visitors are asked to bring a propane stove or barbecue for cooking.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, mask use is recommended when physical distancing is not possible.

Parks Canada continues to provide live park information for Waterton on its social media pages and its website.