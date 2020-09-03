A young man from Lethbridge will serve just less than two and a half months in jail after admitting to his involvement in an attack on a teenager.

Lethbridge Police say a 16-year old boy made arrangements in December 2019 to meet up with an 18-year old girl. But unknown to the boy, the girl had brought along a group of friends to confront him.

The girl led the boy down an alley along Mayor Magrath Dr N, where the group came up from behind and punched, kicked and stabbed him multiple times. The victim survived the attack, but suffered serious injuries.

Alexander Styra, 19, pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated assault on Monday (Aug. 31), admitting that he was included in the group of attackers.

Styra was sentenced to a total of 15 months in jail, but given credit for time he’s already spent in custody, he has just two and a half months left to serve. He will also be subject to two years of probation following his release and is also prohibited from owning any firearms for the rest of his life.

The girl in the case, Trinity Savard, 18, who is also facing a charge of aggravated assault, will be back in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Sep. 3 to continue her matter.