Vulcan County is the latest region to be added to the province’s COVID-19 watch list.

Right now, there are 18 active cases in that county among a population of just over 9,000 residents.

A letter issued Tuesday (Sept. 1) by the Vulcan County Regional Emergency Management Partnership says an outbreak at the Old Colony Seniors Facility in the Village of Carmangay is of particular concern.

Right now, 16 of the 18 total cases within Vulcan County have been reported at that one facility.

Alberta Health Services is working with officials in Carmangay on contact tracing and testing to determine the extent of the exposure to the virus.

Carmangay residents are also advised the Village office and public works are closed until further notice, but core services will continue to be provided with no interruptions.