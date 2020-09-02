Lethbridge College is ready to go for what will be a very different academic year.

Post-secondary students begin classes next week, however the college is using a variety of techniques to help ensure instructors are well equipped to deliver relevant, high-quality education.

Jaclyn Doherty, Dean of the Centre for Teaching, Learning and Innovation (CTLI) says they spent the summer teaming up with departments across the college to build tools and resources, adjust services, trouble-shoot systems and test out new software so both faculty and students have the support they need this fall.

“We know we won’t always get it perfect, but we’ll do our best to meet them where they are at, when they need it the most,” says Doherty.

When most classes resume September 9th, academic and trades programs will be offered in a flexible learning environment, meaning some courses will be offered online through a variety of technologies. Some others – such as labs – will take place on-campus, incorporating new physical distancing and safety protocols.

The CTLI team has also put together tech toolkits that include video cameras, tripods and microphones for recording lectures; Go-Pro cameras so instructors in programs such as trades or Environmental Science can offer students a first-person point of view of hands-on techniques; and iPad and Surface tablets. The team has also converted private breakout rooms in the learning commons into teaching studios where instructors can capture lessons using a variety of technologies.

In addition to technical tools and support, CTLI is also providing courses and workshops to support to Lethbridge College instructors.

