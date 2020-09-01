The Lethbridge area has been identified by the province as one of several communities needing more continuing care spaces.

Alberta Health Services is seeking proposals from new and existing continuing care operators to add publicly funded spaces without additional capital funding.

Interested operators are being asked to submit proposals through an expression of interest process if they have the capacity to operate new spaces under contract with AHS.

The government says a detailed analysis by AHS identified 31 communities most in need of new continuing care spaces with Lethbridge – including Raymond/Magrath – making the list.

Also on the list, Pincher Creek, Fort Macleod, Bow Island, Vulcan, and Brooks/Bassano.

According to the province, there are about 400 Albertans currently waiting in acute care for continuing care spaces to become available.