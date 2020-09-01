Museum Educator Rebecca Wilde wears a mask while holding objects from the Galt’s curriculum-based education programs in front of the museum. Photo by Fort Whoop-Up and Galt Museum & Archives / Graham Ruttan

The Galt Museum & Archives is extending the opportunity to experience its curriculum-based programs to families who are choosing to learn from home this school year.

Over 10,000 students, staff and caregivers take advantage of school field trips to the Galt every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic will have an impact on those kinds of opportunities this year.

Instead, at-home learning cohorts are invited to book their own education programs on the Galt Museum website.

Available spots are scheduled from 11:00 am to noon every day, accommodating groups of up to 12 people for a flat fee of $45. Masks are required for indoor programs and classroom spaces will be cleaned regularly.

Galt officials hope that parents and caregivers will take advantage of the museum’s educational resources, which are well used and valued by teachers across southern Alberta.