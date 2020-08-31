Lethbridge Police are investigating a report that a man tried to lure a 13 year old boy into his vehicle.

The incident allegedly took place around noon Monday, Aug. 31 as the boy was walking near the 100 block of Mic Mac Boulevard approaching Red Crow Boulevard.

The boy told police an unknown man in a small, grey car pulled over and the driver got out to ask if he wanted a ride to the store where he would buy him candy.

The boy declined and the man left the area.

Police say the suspect is described as a 20 year old man with a darker complexion, curly hair and a thin build.

He was wearing ripped jean shorts and spoke with an unknown accent.

The vehicle is said to be an older model, small grey car with chipped paint, handwriting on the back bumper and a partial plate of “120”.

Anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and could help with the investigation, is asked to call police.