Raymond-Magrath RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

30 year old Marc-Andre Cossette-Doucet was last spoken to on Sunday in Raymond.

Since that time, family and friends have not been able to reach him.

Marc-Andre is believed to be driving his 2011 white Dodge Ram truck with a personalized Alberta licence plate “DECOLLE”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond-Magrath RCMP or CrimeStoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.