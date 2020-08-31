Raymond/Magrath RCMP searching for missing man
Photo courtesy of Raymond/Magrath RCMP.
Raymond-Magrath RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
30 year old Marc-Andre Cossette-Doucet was last spoken to on Sunday in Raymond.
Since that time, family and friends have not been able to reach him.
Marc-Andre is believed to be driving his 2011 white Dodge Ram truck with a personalized Alberta licence plate “DECOLLE”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond-Magrath RCMP or CrimeStoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.
