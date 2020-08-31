More than 400 new COVID-19 cases being confirmed over the past three days.

The province has reported 133 new cases on Friday, 184 on Saturday, and 109 on Sunday.

There were also two additional COVID-related deaths in Alberta.

Here in the South Zone, there were eight new cases reported over those three days and six of them are in Lethbridge.

The city now has 10 active cases; six on the west side, three on the south side and one in the north.

Lethbridge County currently has two active cases.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the rise in case numbers over the past 72 hours raises concerns and officials will be looking closely at the numbers to determine if additional measures need to be taken.