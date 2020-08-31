Photo credit to the City of Lethbridge.

The City of Lethbridge is expanding spectator access to its arenas.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, each participant on the ice is allowed to have one spectator in the facility.

Spectators must wear a mask at all times inside the arena and, in order to follow public health protocols, they’ll be assigned rotating zones for each session so the unused area can be cleaned.

Arenas at ATB Centre and Nicholas Sheran are currently open for booking by organizations or established groups.

Other arenas in the city are scheduled to re-open gradually throughout the month.

Public skating is expected to resume in October.