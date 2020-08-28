The Lethbridge Region Economic Recovery Task Force is opening up a one-stop-shop for local businesses to help out with information during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The physical location downtown will allow businesses in the area to meet with volunteer advisors regarding numerous topics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on their stores and shops.

Task Force Team Lead, Stephen Mogdan says the goal is to support local businesses with answers to questions they have on things like re-opening and strategies to help them function better in this new COVID environment.

“Businesses can go online and fill out the waiver and intake form and then we set them up with one of our volunteer advisors. They have an initial free consultation to discuss concerns they are having and then our advisors point them to tools, resources or other professional business advisors to help them on their recovery journey,” says Bogdan.

Some of the topics advisors can help with include financing and funding, legal advice, bankruptcy, staffing needs, insurance and more.

Businesses can set up a consultation by visiting Choose Lethbridge and filling out an intake and waiver form. They can also email recovery@chooselethbridge.ca or call 587-800-3356 for information and resources regarding plans and options for business recovery.

The one-stop-shop, opening Monday (Aug. 31) will be located in the Dr. Foster James Penny Building on 5th Street South.