Asheley Cowie, coordinator of orientation and transition in the University’s Student Affairs team. Photo credit to U of L.

New student orientation at the University of Lethbridge is taking on even more importance as the experience this fall moves online.

The U of L is welcoming close to 2,000 new students in September.

New student orientation takes place next Monday, August 31st through to September 8th. It’s been designed to meet students in a virtual space, supported by a special welcome box.

Asheley Cowie, the U of L’s orientation and transition coordinator says given the current situation with primarily online learning during the fall semester, it’s even more important for new students to take part in this orientation to build connections with staff, faculty, and other students.

Cowie says starting university is a huge transition for someone, but it’s fair to say starting university from home during a global pandemic creates additional stressors.

“We want students to know we created this NSO understanding they are uncertain and hopefully our support will help them get the best possible start. New students normally have a lot of questions, and this year will not be an exception, so we want to ease as many concerns and provide as much support as we can from day one,” states Cowie.

The new U of L student welcome box includes: