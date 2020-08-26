Lethbridge Police have charged two men with drug trafficking offences after seizing drugs, cash and property earlier this week.

Members of the Priority Crimes Unit began a short-term investigation into a dial-a-dope operation earlier this summer, which culminated with a targeted traffic stop on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and cocaine with a combined street value of more than $5,100.

Police also seized $7,600 in cash, as well as the vehicle, and an additional $500 in cash proceeds of crime from a local hotel room.

24 year old Ajit Singh Kahlon of Edmonton and 18 year old Sumrath Singh Bindra of Leduc have each been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5000.

Both were released from custody to appear in court Sept.24.