Lethbridge Police are asking the public to be aware of an email bomb threat scam making the rounds.

On Tuesday alone, officers responded to three unfounded bomb threats received by local businesses.

In all three cases the bomb threats were received via email and indicated an explosive device had been placed inside the building.

The author then threatened the bomb would be detonated unless a substantial amount of bitcoin was provided.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest any credible threat to public safety at this time, adding the emails appear to be mass generated with businesses and organizations in other communities getting similar threats.

Still, any local business who receives a bomb threat email is asked to call police.