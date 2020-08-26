A man from Fort McMurray, accused in the largest ever narcotics seizure at the Coutts border crossing, will be going to trial next spring.

Back in March 2018, Canada Border Services Agency officers uncovered 31 bricks of suspected cocaine while searching a man’s vehicle at the international border crossing.

RCMP say the approximate street value of the 31kg of cocaine would have been between $1.4-million and $3.4-million.

28 year old Bradley Gaudrault is facing two charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

His two-week judge and jury trial in Lethbridge Court of Queen’s Bench is scheduled from March 15-26, 2021.