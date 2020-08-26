Lethbridge College is planning to bring the community together, in a physically distanced way, next month.

While the annual Coulee Fest can’t happen due to COVID-19 restrictions, Alumni Engagement and Fresh Air Cinema have partnered up to offer a “Movie on the Coulees” Saturday, Sept. 26.

College President and CEO Dr. Paula Burns says it’s a way to give back safely while still having a lot of fun.

The 250-vehicle drive-in theatre will be set up in parking lots E and F on the east side of campus for a screening of the 1985 cult classic The Goonies.

Tickets are free but they must be ordered in advance through the college’s website.

Each vehicle will need a ticket regardless of the number of occupants.