Artists rendition of what hyperloop transportation could look like along Hwy 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. Photo credit to TransPod.

The Alberta government and Toronto-based TransPod have signed a deal on development of a hyperloop transportation system which would link up Calgary and Edmonton.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would have TransPod research, plan and possibly build a loop between the two cities.

The proposed high-speed electric train could travel as fast as one thousand kilometres an hour, meaning the trip from Calgary to Edmonton could be as short as 30 minutes.

In a release, Transpod says this project would create 38,000 jobs and put Alberta at the forefront of innovation.

The MOU aims to attract private investment to the province, in order to build what would be a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project.

The company says if all goes as planned, we could see the hyperloop construction between Calgary and Edmonton by 2025.

Alberta Transportation Minister, Ric McIver says by supporting TransPod’s feasibility study, Alberta Transportation will provide important information contributing to the research, development, testing, and construction of a full inter-city TransPod line between Edmonton and Calgary. “We look forward to seeing this work put Alberta at the forefront of the movement of goods and people.”

The MOU will see Alberta Transportation:Support TransPod undertaking further study on the feasibility of developing its technology in Alberta