Combines working on the 2020 growing project. Photo credit to Coaldale Lethbridge Growing Project on YouTube.

The Coaldale Lethbridge Community Growing Project with a very successful harvest. In fact, the best year on record.

The 158 acre barley crop, southeast of Coaldale, was harvested late last week.

Officials say in the 14 years this project has been going on, this was the highest yielding crop they’ve ever had.

The project also managed to produce 715 straw bales.

The proceeds from this year’s crop and straw once paid for will generate approximately $140,000 in sales this year.

That money will be sent to the Canadian Food Grains Bank to be used in global efforts to feed those in need.