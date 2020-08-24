No new COVID-19 cases to report in Lethbridge over the weekend and as of the end of the day Sunday there were no active cases in the city either.

Lethbridge had two remaining active cases heading into the weekend but as of Monday’s update, both had been classified as recovered.

The city hasn’t had a new case reported in almost two weeks.

As far as the South Zone goes, there was only one new case in the entire region over the weekend, in the MD of Taber.

There was however, one additional death though online data hadn’t been updated to reflect the specific community.

Province-wide there were 83 new cases reported on Friday, 106 cases on Saturday and 69 cases on Sunday.

There were four additional deaths province-wide (234 total) including the one in the South Zone (24 total).

Active cases in the Calgary area rose by 62 over the weekend while active cases in the Edmonton area declined by 45.