The Kainai Board of Education is pushing back the first day of school to allow for an extra week of preparations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Cam Shade says in-person and out-of-school learning will begin after the long weekend on Tuesday, September 8th.

Parents and guardians though are asked to register their children PRIOR to Tuesday, September 1st so cohort lists and bussing can be coordinated.

Shade says all Kainai Board of Education staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of classes and, if possible, children should also be tested.

More information can be found on the Kainai Board of Education website.