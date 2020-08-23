A Lethbridge Police officer has been charged with assault after an altercation with a prisoner earlier this year.

The constable has been relieved from duty without pay pending the outcome of the matter in court.

The charge stems from an incident in the LPS Short Term Holding Facility Feb. 9, 2020 involving the officer and a male prisoner inside a cell.

The prisoner did not suffer any injuries as a result of the altercation.

Following an internal complaint a notification under the Police Act was made to the Director of Law Enforcement. The completed investigation was then sent off to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service for review and a charge of assault was recommended.

“In this case I believe exceptional circumstances exist that warrant the relief of duty without pay for the good of the Police Service and to uphold the public expectation that police officers be held to the highest standards,” said Chief Scott Woods.

Under the Police Service Regulation, the Chief’s decision to relieve the officer from duty without pay must be reviewed by the Police Commission within 30 days. As such the Lethbridge Police Commission has been advised and asked to review and confirm the Chief’s decision.

Cst. David Easter is charged with one count of assault. Easter was released and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court November 4th.

(From LPS release)