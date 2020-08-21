Lethbridge County and the Town of Nobleford have signed their first-ever Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) and Recreation Agreement.

The deal provides both the County and Town a guide for integrated and strategic planning, delivery and funding of inter-municipal services.

The rec agreement is part of the five areas under the ICF.

Lethbridge County has committed to providing annual funding to Nobleford for recreation.

County Reeve Lorne Hickey says these agreements signify a willingness to work together to achieve common goals for the benefit of their citizens.

ICF and Recreation Agreements are required of all municipalities in Alberta who share a common border. Lethbridge County has also completed ICF agreements with the City of Lethbridge, Town of Coaldale, Village of Barons, MD of Willow Creek, Vulcan County, MD of Taber, County of Warner, and Cardston County.

“The Town of Nobleford has grown together with Lethbridge County since they were incorporated,” says Nobleford Mayor Don McDowell and CAO Kirk Hofman. “This ICF is just a restatement of what we already do together.”