If you were planning to camp in a provincial park in southwest Alberta this weekend…..you can forget having a campfire.

Alberta Parks has issued fire bans for several provincial sites as of today.

Campfires are now banned until further notice at Park Lake, Little Bow, Chinook Lake, Castle, Oldman River North, Chain Lakes, Island Lake, and Travers Reservoir just to name a few.

The ban prohibits ALL open fires including campfires and charcoal briquettes. Portable propane fire pits though and gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating are allowed.

The fire bans are in response to an extreme wildfire danger right now, thanks to a prolonged stretch of hot, dry and windy weather.

More information can be found on the Alberta Parks website.

Below is a list of provincial parks & recreation areas under a full fire ban as of August 21, 2020.