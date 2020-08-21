The overwhelming majority of parents in the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division are sending their kids back to class next month.

The division released the results of a recent parent survey Friday (Aug. 21).

The results show 86% of students will physically be in school, with 14% of parents opting for at-home learning instead.

When it comes to busing, the survey finds 63% of respondents are either not eligible or not accessing transportation services this year. In the meantime, plans for transportation are still being developed and will be communicated as soon as possible to parents.

Holy Spirit Superintendent Ken Sampson says the survey feedback has certainly reinforced many are concerned about sending children to school and this decision has been a difficult one for many reasons.