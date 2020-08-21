A fire ban is now in effect for Waterton Lakes National Park.

Officials say there is an elevated Fire Danger in the park right now.

The ban includes all open fires and applies to all areas of the park outside of the Waterton townsite, townsite campground, Cameron Bay day use area, and Emerald Bay day use area.

Visitors may still use portable, propane fire pits, gas or propane stoves and barbecues for cooking or heating, propane or gas fuelled lanterns with an enclosed flame, and patio heaters.

Anyone contravening the fire ban may result in eviction from the campground and a possible fine of $25,000.

It’s in effect until further notice.