A forecast map from Firesmoke.ca showing the potential for wildfire smoke from B.C. to impact parts of Alberta this weekend.

A number of wildfires burning in British Columbia right now are causing smoke to drift this way and into parts of Alberta.

The biggest fire in B.C. is the Christie Mountain blaze, in the Okanagan near Pentiction. There is also the Doctor Creek fire, north of Kimberley in the East Kootenays which is around 400 hectares in size and is also bringing smoke this way.

According to the website, FireSmoke.ca smoke is expected to move into parts of southern and central Alberta Friday (Aug. 21) and possibly again on Saturday as well.

B.C. has seen over 150 new fires just in the past week alone, many sparked by a lighting storm last weekend.