As the heat and dry conditions continue, more and more fire bans are popping up around southern Alberta.

A complete burning ban is now in place covering the southern portion of the Calgary Forest Area. That includes all of the Crowsnest Pass as well.

All fire permits are now suspended or cancelled in those regions.

The ban means no open wood fires, no backyard fire pits, and no charcoal barbeques are allowed.

A lack of rainfall over the past month, coupled with very hot and often breezy conditions have elevated the wildfire risk across most of southern Alberta to extreme levels.

A list of fire bans, restrictions, and advisories can be found here: Alberta Fire Bans