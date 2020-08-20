A look at the U of L convocation box. Photo credit to University of Lethbridge.

Officials at the University of Lethbridge have decided with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that its fall convocation will also take a virtual approach.

The blueprint for the online celebration was established in April for the spring convocation.

U of L fall graduates will be sent a special package containing their cap, tassel and parchment as well as honour cords for those graduating with distinction or great distinction. Those packages should arrive in the mail in October.

During the days that were supposed to be set aside for in-person convocation, the university’s social media will instead be dedicated to highlighting those in the latest graduating class.

In addition, U of L president Mike Mahon invites any graduates who missed walking across the stage to attend any in-person convocation over the next three years to ensure they can still experience the traditional celebration.

“We want to ensure they have the opportunity to don their caps and gowns, walk up the hill, cross the stage and hear family and friends cheer their names as they are called,” says Mahon