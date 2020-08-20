The Lethbridge School Division says it will be staggering student entry in its elementary schools for the first couple of days.

In an email sent out to parents late Wednesday, the district says having a smaller number of kids in schools for the first two days will give staff, students, and parents, a greater opportunity to navigate the new COVID-19 health protocols.

The staggered start is only for Kindergarten to Grade 5 students.

For those grades, there will be two start days: Tuesday, Sept. 1 for elementary students whose last names begin with the letters A – M and on Wednesday, Sept. 2 for students with last names beginning with N – Z.

The staggered start also applies to students who will be at-home-learners.

The public division says this will give at-home learning teachers time to get to know their students in a smaller cohort, and help kids and families get familiar with the routine of at-home learning.

All students, regardless of in-school or at-home routines, will have a full, regular day Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.