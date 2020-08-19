A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Hill Spring in southwest Alberta.

It was issued late Wednesday afternoon by Alberta Health Services as a precaution.

Officials say construction on the drinking water system resulted in complete depressurization which makes the water vulnerable to contamination.

All residents and businesses are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before consuming which includes drinking, brushing teeth or rinsing mouth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices, making ice etc.

Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled.

For hand washing , residents are asked to used soap and water followed by an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying hands.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice with the Village saying it’s taking corrective action to address the matter and restore appropriate water supply.