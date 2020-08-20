UPDATE:

A high risk incident being dealt with by the Lethbridge Police Service along Lafayette Blvd West has been concluded.

Members of LPS Critical Incident Response Team were able to arrest Dylan Sokol who was wanted for Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm and was recently listed as the Lethbridge Police Service Wanted Wednesday on Twitter.

BACKGROUND:

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lethbridge man wanted in connection to a recent hit and run in the city.

Police were called to Chinook Regional Hospital last Wednesday where a 37 year old man was being treated after he was hit by a vehicle.

Officers say a man and woman were driving along 10th street north at the 3rd avenue intersection when they got involved in an altercation with another vehicle.

Both vehicles pulled over and after a confrontation, one man was run over in the street.

24 year old Dylan Ivan Sokol has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Anyone with information on Sokol’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.