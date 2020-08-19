An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lethbridge man wanted in connection to a recent hit and run in the city.

Police were called to Chinook Regional Hospital last Wednesday where a 37 year old man was being treated after he was hit by a vehicle.

Officers say a man and woman were driving along 10th street north at the 3rd avenue intersection when they got involved in an altercation with another vehicle.

Both vehicles pulled over and after a confrontation, one man was run over in the street.

24 year old Dylan Ivan Sokol has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Anyone with information on Sokol’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.