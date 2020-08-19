GoFundMe campaign started for Lethbridge family after fire destroys home
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a Lethbridge family who lost their home in a fire Tuesday.
The blaze destroyed two houses along Fairmont Boulevard south and seriously damaged a third.
Felice Stewart is organizing the fundraiser and has set a goal of $20,000.
She says her sister-in-law, Emily, was at work and her husband, Brent, and four children were at home when the fire started at about 2:30pm.
A passerby saw smoke in the garage and alerted them to get out.
There were no injuries.