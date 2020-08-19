Kainai sign on the Blood Reserve. Photo credit to My Lethbridge Now.com (Sam Borsato)

All public events and activities on the Blood Reserve have been cancelled for the rest of the summer and into the fall.

A public notice issued on Tuesday (Aug. 18) states the Director of Emergency Management will not be endorsing, nor allowing, any indoor or outdoor public activities in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

Any private indoor or outdoor activities will also need to be presented to Blood Tribe Community Health for advisement and approval.

A State of Emergency is still in effect on the Blood Tribe, which includes enforcement of travel restrictions and a community-wide curfew.