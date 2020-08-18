The province is once again expanding COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic Albertans.

Individuals with no symptoms of the virus will be able to access testing at Shoppers Drug Marts and pharmacies in stores owned by Loblaws.

However, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is asking those who feel well and have had no known exposure to COVID-19 to delay asymptomatic testing until after school starts on Sept. 1 to ensure staff and students can get tested if they choose.

There were 89 new cases in Alberta over the past 24-hours and one additional death.

The entire city of Edmonton is now on the province’s watch list for COVID-19 cases while any southern Alberta communities previously on that list have now been cleared.