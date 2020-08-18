Firefighters battle a house fire in the area of Fairmont Boulevard. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki).

Firefighters are on scene at a serious residential fire along Fairmont Boulevard in south Lethbridge.

Dark smoke could be seen billowing for several blocks.

While no cause has been determined yet, neighbours tell our radio station it appears the blaze started in the garage.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area for their own safety as well as to give emergency crews room to work.