Extreme summer weather this week is smashing heat records across southern Alberta.

A number of new daytime highs were set Monday (Aug. 17) following a record-setting day across the region on Sunday.

Environment Canada says a new heat records were set in Bow Island, Brooks, Claresholm, Milk River, and High River.

The hot spot in the region, however was Medicine Hat which hit a scorching 37.3°C Monday. A new record for that city.

All, but one of the new records set across the region Monday beat old daytime highs set back in 2001.

Lethbridge hit 35.6°C on Monday, but that was just shy of tying the record high for August 17th which was 36.0°C also set in 2001.

Heat Warnings will remain in effect for most of the province for the remainder of the week.

Heat Records for August 17, 2020 (in degrees celcius)

Bow Island Area

New record of 35.1

Old record of 34.2 set in 2001

Brooks Area

New record of 35.3

Old record of 34.4 set in 2001

Claresholm Area

New record of 35.7

Old record of 34.3 set in 2001

High River Area

New record of 34.2

Old record of 33.5 set in 2001

Medicine Hat Area

New record of 37.0

Old record of 35.5 set in 2001

Milk River Area

New record of 35.7

Old record of 33.4 set in 2001

Onefour Area

New record of 37.3

Old record of 35.6 set in 1934