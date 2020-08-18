Two men accused of assaulting a referee and a coach at a youth hockey tournament at Lethbridge’s Crossings Ice Centre last September will be going to trial early next year.

According to Lethbridge Police, a 10-year old boy playing in the hockey tournament hit a ref twice with his stick during an argument, which resulted in the ref pushing the boy to the ice. At that point, a group of coaches and the boy’s relatives went on to the ice.

A coach from the opposing team was then shoved to the ground and the referee was punched multiple times. The 10-year old boy was not hurt, while the coach and referee suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Todd Cross Child, 37 of Lethbridge, and Robert Creighton, 56 of Standoff, are each charged with assault in relation to the fight.

Their four day long trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 26 in Lethbridge Provincial Court.