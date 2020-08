Monica Wolf Tail was last seen Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Photo courtesy of Fort Macleod RCMP.

Fort Macleod RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

32 year old Monica Wolf Tail was last seen in Fort Macleod on Tuesday, August 11th.

She’s described as an Indigenous woman, 5’6″ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP or Crime Stoppers.